Checking out the comp: Vanderbilt

The Commodores still have a week left before they conclude spring football, so they’re still figuring out what they have on the roster.

The Tigers’ second Power 5 opponent and first conference opponent will be Vanderbilt.

Missouri finished spring football last week and until the transfer portal opens May 1-15 things may enter a bit of a quiet period around the program. So, while we give the Tigers a break for a little while there’s nothing stopping us from checking out what their 2023 Power 5 opponents’ rosters are looking like.

The loss of quarterback Mike Wright to Mississippi State probably wasn’t too much of a surprise with the emergence of AJ Swann, who took over the starting quarterback duties as a true freshman last season in week four which began a streak of six straight starts for Swann. Wright would subsequently start the team’s final three games.

Overall, Wright appeared in 10 total games with six starts and completed 57.4% of his passes for 974 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He also was the team’s second-leading rusher with 517 yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries (7.3 yards per carry).

Swann played in nine games and started in six and completed 58.1% of his passes for 1,274 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Swann is the better passer with more upside for the position, but that’s not to take away from Wright’s dynamism in the run game, especially when compounded with the loss of the team’s leading rusher Ray Davis to Southeastern Conference East foe Kentucky.

Davis finished the season as the SEC’s fourth-leading rusher with 1,042 yards and five touchdowns on 232 carries (4.49 yards per carry) in 12 games. He also had 29 receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

When looking at Davis’ game he may resemble Kansas City Chiefs and former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Davis, who stands at 5-foot-9 and 209 pounds, isn’t really a burner, in fact, he’s better in between the tackles and his ability to be a competent rusher and receiver out of the backfield will be a significant loss.

The loss of tight ends Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald means Vandy will be without its top two tight ends from a season ago.

Bresnahan decided to forego a sixth season of college football and opted to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after recording 16 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown in 12 starts.

Schoenwald also started 12 games last year and recorded nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns, but has decided to actively stop playing college football.

Defensively, the Commodores’ biggest loss comes from the loss of linebacker Anfernee Orji, who has also declared for the draft. Last season, Orji was fourth in the SEC in tackles with 106 to go along with 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Orji could’ve returned for a final season with Vandy but decided not to and that can only benefit Mizzou.

In last season’s week eight matchup between the teams, Orji had his best game of the season when he recorded 12 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. His lone sack and interception on the season came in that game and he also had a fumble recovery.

The Commodores’ other two key losses come along the defensive line with Malik Langham in the transfer portal currently and Elijah McAllister transferring to Auburn.

Last season, Langham started the first eight games of the season at nose tackle but played in all 12 games and recorded a career-high 13 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

McAllister was a rotational player at defensive end and played in all 12 games a season ago. He had 16 tackles, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

These losses may not be the biggest losses, but losing a starting nose tackle and a rotational edge is nothing to scoff at unless you have equal or better additions to replace those losses.