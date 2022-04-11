Checking In on the Charts of Nvidia

A fundamental analyst at Baird downgraded semiconductor maker Nvidia ( NVDA) to a “neutral” rating this morning. Let’s check out the charts and technical indicators.

In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices have been on the defensive since late November. NVDA is trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines. The slopes of both of these lines are positive but the 50-day line could soon turn lower. The trading volume has been more active since November telling us that this stock has attracted more attention.

The math-driven On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline since early November as traders have been more aggressive sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is pointed down and only slightly above the zero line and thus close to a new outright sell signal.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices made a top reversal pattern in March. The latest long red (bearish) candle shows a close below the 40-week moving average line.

The weekly OBV line shows weakness since November. The MACD oscillator narrowed temporarily but remained pointed lower. We could see an outright sell signal in the next few weeks.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, we can see a potential downside price target in the $149 area. A trade at $204 or lower will refresh the downtrend.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, we used close only price data. Here the software suggests that the $165 area is a price target.

Bottom line strategy: We reviewed the charts of NVDA back on January 24 and recommended that traders should “Continue to avoid the long side of NVDA. The decline in this stock is not over. Do not try to catch a falling knife.” Prices are still weak and I would continue the same strategy – avoid the long side of NVDA as we anticipate further declines in the weeks ahead.