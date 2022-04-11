Checking In on the Charts of Nvidia

By
BRUCE KAMICH
NVDA
In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices have been on the defensive since late November. NVDA is trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines. The slopes of both of these lines are positive but the 50-day line could soon turn lower. The trading volume has been more active since November telling us that this stock has attracted more attention.
The math-driven On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline since early November as traders have been more aggressive sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is pointed down and only slightly above the zero line and thus close to a new outright sell signal.
In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices made a top reversal pattern in March. The latest long red (bearish) candle shows a close below the 40-week moving average line.
The weekly OBV line shows weakness since November. The MACD oscillator narrowed temporarily but remained pointed lower. We could see an outright sell signal in the next few weeks.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, we can see a potential downside price target in the $149 area. A trade at $204 or lower will refresh the downtrend.
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, we used close only price data. Here the software suggests that the $165 area is a price target.
Claudia Bergnaum
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.