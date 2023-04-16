Checkers to face Lehigh Valley Phantoms in first round of AHL playoffs

The Charlotte Checkers will face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs, which open Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Checkers clinched an American Hockey League playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season on Friday, and will host their entire first-round series on home ice. The team’s opponent was not confirmed until the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

The first-round playoff series has a best-of-three format, with Game 1 set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and if a third game is needed, it will be at 7 p.m. on Friday. All games will be at Bojangles Coliseum.