Check out who played their way into the 2022 U.S. Open field

With the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, just one week away, 871 players are competing for 65 spots and a chance at history.

Monday marks the final round of qualifying for the U.S. Open, and with play at Caledonian Golf Club in Japan (three spots) and Lakewood Country Club and Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas (13 spots) already finished on May 23, just 49 spots in the third men’s major of 2022 remain. Nine qualifying sites across the country played host Monday, with a handful of professional and amateur players grinding their way into the final field of 156 bound for Brookline.

Check out who advanced out of qualifying and the notable names to fall short at each site across the country.

Century C.C. and Old Oaks C.C., Purchase, New York

Ninety-two players for five spots. Scores here.

Haskins Award winner Chris Gotterup and Caleb Manual tied for first at 3 under to secure two spots and claim co-medalist honors, leaving an 8-for-3 playoff to decide the final three players. After all eight players made par on the first playoff hole, Brandon Matthews, Michael Thorbjornsen and Fran Quinn each made birdie to claim the final spots on the second playoff hole.

Haraldur Magnus, Michael Sweeney, Chandler Phillips, Kelly Kraft and Benjamin James advanced to a 5-for-2 playoff for the alternate positions.

RattleSnake Point G.C., Milton, Ontario

Twenty-five players for three spots. Scores here.

Jonas Blixt claimed medalist honors at 10 under following rounds of 67-65 to earn one of three spots up for grabs. Callum Tarren and Satoshi Kodaira finished T-2 to sweep up the next two places at 9 under as each shot 68 in the morning and 65 in the afternoon.

Springfield C.C., Springfield, Ohio

Seventy-seven players for eight spots. Scores here.

Eight golfers made it through this qualifier. Matthys Daffue and Brian Stuard tied for first at 7 under. Beau Hossler also got through after he posted a 5-under score. Two amateurs got through, including Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio (also 5 under) and Belgium’s Adrien Dumont de Chassart (4 under). Three other golfers at 4 under have also advanced, as Troy Merritt, Bo Hoag and Samuel Stevens are now heading to Brookline.

Story continues

Among those who failed to advance: Jim Herman, Scott Piercy, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala and former NFL player Danny Woodhead. Aaron Wise, runner-up at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, withdrew, as did Michael Thompson and Doc Redman. They were among six golfers to WD.

Woodmont C.C. (North Course), Rockville, Maryland

72 players for 4 spots. Scores here.

PGA Tour pros Joseph Bramlett and Grayson Murray finished Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, at 8 under and 6 under to separate from the rest of the pack. Kevin Chappell and Andrew Beckler each shot rounds of 69-72 to finish T-3 at 3 under and earn the final two positions.

Ansley G.C., Roswell, Georgia

68 players for 4 spots. Second round has yet to finish. Scores here.

The Club at Admiral’s Cove, Jupiter, Florida

70 players for 4 spots. Second round has yet to finish. Scores here.

Kinsale G. & F.C., Wedgewood G. & C.C., Columbus, Ohio

106 players for 13 spots. Second round has yet to finish. Scores here.

Pronghorn Resort, Bend, Oregon

65 players for 3 spots. Second round has yet to finish. Scores here.

The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), San Francisco, California

88 players for 5 spots. Second round has yet to finish. Scores here.

1

1