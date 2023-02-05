Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs’ players and coaches officially made the trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The team departed Kansas City International Airport in the early afternoon and was due to arrive at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport at 1:45 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Many local media members shared videos of the team’s departure.

KSHB (Ch. 41) sports anchor Aaron Ladd tweeted a video of linebacker Willie Gay preparing to board the flight.

Kelli Peltier of Fox 4 shared this look at the plane leaving Kansas City.

On the plane, the players didn’t seem overwhelmed about heading to Super Bowl LVII.

They appeared to have a raffle, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes overseeing the competition. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco shared this look on his Instagram Live, which user Lexi Osborne shared on Twitter.

That’s going to be a nice little prize for one of the Chiefs players, and judging from the conversation in the video, it’s something the team does frequently.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes boards a plane for the Super Bowl at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Kansas City.

A pilot with United Airlines flies a Kansas City Chiefs flag out of a cockpit window as the team boards the plane for the Super Bowl at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid boards a plane for the Super Bowl at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Kansas City.

The Chiefs landed safely in Arizona, and ESPN’s Adam Teicher tweeted this photo.

Here’s a video of the plane at the airport in the Grand Canyon State from Harold Kuntz of Fox 4.

Hayley Lewis of KSHB tweeted a video of the Chiefs leaving the plane and heading to the team bus.