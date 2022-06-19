Check out the record prize money payout for each player at the 2022 U.S. Open

It pays to play well folks, especially in major championships. Just ask this week’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick.
The 27-year-old Englishman shot a 2-under 68 to hold on for a narrow victory at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Fitzpatrick won by just one shot over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris to become the 13th player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open. For his efforts, Fitzpatrick will take home a record $3.15 million, $925,000 more than Jon Rahm last year. Scheffler and Zalatoris each earned $1,557,687 for finishing T-2 at 5 under.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 U.S. Amateur.
2022 U.S. Open prize money payout
|
Position
|
Player
|
Score
|
Earnings
|
1
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
-6
|
$3,150,000
|
T2
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
-5
|
$1,557,687
|
T2
|
Will Zalatoris
|
-5
|
$1,557,687
|
4
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
-3
|
$859,032
|
T5
|
Collin Morikawa
|
-2
|
$674,953
|
T5
|
Rory McIlroy
|
-2
|
$674,953
|
T7
|
Denny McCarthy
|
-1
|
$515,934
|
T7
|
Adam Hadwin
|
-1
|
$515,934
|
T7
|
Keegan Bradley
|
-1
|
$515,934
|
T10
|
Gary Woodland
|
E
|
$407,219
|
T10
|
Joel Dahmen
|
E
|
$407,219
|
T12
|
Séamus Power
|
1
|
$347,058
|
T12
|
Jon Rahm
|
1
|
$347,058
|
T14
|
Guido Migliozzi
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Xander Schauffele
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Marc Leishman
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Adam Scott
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Cameron Tringale
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Hayden Buckley
|
2
|
$241,302
|
T14
|
Nick Hardy
|
2
|
$241,302
|
23
|
Joohyung Kim
|
3
|
$171,732
|
T24
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
4
|
$150,849
|
T24
|
Adam Schenk
|
4
|
$150,849
|
T24
|
Dustin Johnson
|
4
|
$150,849
|
T27
|
Thomas Pieters
|
5
|
$127,002
|
T27
|
Min Woo Lee
|
5
|
$127,002
|
T27
|
Aaron Wise
|
5
|
$127,002
|
T27
|
Sam Burns
|
5
|
$127,002
|
T31
|
MJ Daffue
|
6
|
$100,330
|
T31
|
Callum Tarren
|
6
|
$100,330
|
T31
|
Todd Sinnott
|
6
|
$100,330
|
T31
|
Andrew Putnam
|
6
|
$100,330
|
T31
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
6
|
$100,330
|
T31
|
Davis Riley
|
6
|
$100,330
|
T37
|
K.H. Lee
|
7
|
$75,916
|
T37
|
Justin Rose
|
7
|
$75,916
|
T37
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
7
|
$75,916
|
T37
|
Justin Thomas
|
7
|
$75,916
|
T37
|
Jordan Spieth
|
7
|
$75,916
|
T37
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
7
|
$75,916
|
T43
|
Chris Gotterup
|
8
|
$59,332
|
T43
|
Travis Vick (a)
|
8
|
—
|
T43
|
Richard Bland
|
8
|
$59,332
|
T43
|
Brian Harman
|
8
|
$59,332
|
T47
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
9
|
$50,671
|
T47
|
Max Homa
|
9
|
$50,671
|
T49
|
Sam Bennett (a)
|
10
|
—
|
T49
|
Patrick Reed
|
10
|
$44,038
|
T49
|
Sam Stevens
|
10
|
$44,038
|
T49
|
David Lingmerth
|
10
|
$44,038
|
T53
|
Sebastian Söderberg
|
11
|
$40,629
|
T53
|
Beau Hossler
|
11
|
$40,629
|
55
|
Brooks Koepka
|
12
|
$39,432
|
T56
|
Wil Besseling
|
13
|
$38,510
|
T56
|
Chris Naegel
|
13
|
$38,510
|
T56
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
13
|
$38,510
|
T56
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
13
|
$38,510
|
60
|
Brandon Matthews
|
16
|
$37,589
|
T61
|
Harris English
|
17
|
$37,221
|
T61
|
Austin Greaser (a)
|
17
|
—
|
63
|
Grayson Murray
|
18
|
$36,852
|
64
|
Stewart Hagestad (a)
|
19
|
—