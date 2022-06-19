Check out the record prize money payout for each player at the 2022 U.S. Open

by

It pays to play well folks, especially in major championships. Just ask this week’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick.

The 27-year-old Englishman shot a 2-under 68 to hold on for a narrow victory at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Fitzpatrick won by just one shot over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris to become the 13th player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open. For his efforts, Fitzpatrick will take home a record $3.15 million, $925,000 more than Jon Rahm last year. Scheffler and Zalatoris each earned $1,557,687 for finishing T-2 at 5 under.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 U.S. Amateur.

U.S. Open: Scores | Winner’s bag

2022 U.S. Open prize money payout

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Matt Fitzpatrick

-6

$3,150,000

T2

Scottie Scheffler

-5

$1,557,687

T2

Will Zalatoris

-5

$1,557,687

4

Hideki Matsuyama

-3

$859,032

T5

Collin Morikawa

-2

$674,953

T5

Rory McIlroy

-2

$674,953

T7

Denny McCarthy

-1

$515,934

T7

Adam Hadwin

-1

$515,934

T7

Keegan Bradley

-1

$515,934

T10

Gary Woodland

E

$407,219

T10

Joel Dahmen

E

$407,219

T12

Séamus Power

1

$347,058

T12

Jon Rahm

1

$347,058

T14

Guido Migliozzi

2

$241,302

T14

Xander Schauffele

2

$241,302

T14

Marc Leishman

2

$241,302

T14

Adam Scott

2

$241,302

T14

Cameron Tringale

2

$241,302

T14

Patrick Cantlay

2

$241,302

T14

Sebastián Muñoz

2

$241,302

T14

Hayden Buckley

2

$241,302

T14

Nick Hardy

2

$241,302

23

Joohyung Kim

3

$171,732

T24

Mackenzie Hughes

4

$150,849

T24

Adam Schenk

4

$150,849

T24

Dustin Johnson

4

$150,849

T27

Thomas Pieters

5

$127,002

T27

Min Woo Lee

5

$127,002

T27

Aaron Wise

5

$127,002

T27

Sam Burns

5

$127,002

T31

MJ Daffue

6

$100,330

T31

Callum Tarren

6

$100,330

T31

Todd Sinnott

6

$100,330

T31

Andrew Putnam

6

$100,330

T31

Patrick Rodgers

6

$100,330

T31

Davis Riley

6

$100,330

T37

K.H. Lee

7

$75,916

T37

Justin Rose

7

$75,916

T37

Joseph Bramlett

7

$75,916

T37

Justin Thomas

7

$75,916

T37

Jordan Spieth

7

$75,916

T37

Matthew NeSmith

7

$75,916

T43

Chris Gotterup

8

$59,332

T43

Travis Vick (a)

8

T43

Richard Bland

8

$59,332

T43

Brian Harman

8

$59,332

T47

Joaquin Niemann

9

$50,671

T47

Max Homa

9

$50,671

T49

Sam Bennett (a)

10

T49

Patrick Reed

10

$44,038

T49

Sam Stevens

10

$44,038

T49

David Lingmerth

10

$44,038

T53

Sebastian Söderberg

11

$40,629

T53

Beau Hossler

11

$40,629

55

Brooks Koepka

12

$39,432

T56

Wil Besseling

13

$38,510

T56

Chris Naegel

13

$38,510

T56

Tyrrell Hatton

13

$38,510

T56

Bryson DeChambeau

13

$38,510

60

Brandon Matthews

16

$37,589

T61

Harris English

17

$37,221

T61

Austin Greaser (a)

17

63

Grayson Murray

18

$36,852

64

Stewart Hagestad (a)

19