Check out the possible field for the Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico

Here’s a look at horses considered possible to run in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Preakness 2022: Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will skip for Belmont
Horses are listed in alphabetical order.
Creative Minister
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Sire: Creative Cause
Last race: Won allowance optional claiming race May 7 at Churchill Downs
Early Voting
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Previous coverage: Brown decided to skip Kentucky Derby with Early Voting
Sire: Gun Runner
Last race: Second in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct
Epicenter
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Sire: Not This Time
Last race: Second in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs
Fenwick
Trainer: Kevin McKathan
Jockey: Paco Lopez
Sire: Curlin
Last race: 11th in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 9 at Keeneland
Happy Jack
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Sire: Oxbow
Last race: 14th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs
Home Brew
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Sire: Street Sense
Last race: Won Oaklawn Stakes on April 23 at Oaklawn Park
Morello
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Sire: Classic Empire
Last race: Sixth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct
Rattle N Roll
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Sire: Connect
Last race: Sixth in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 9 at Keeneland
Secret Oath
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez
Sire: Arrogate
Last race: Won Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks on May 6 at Churchill Downs
Shake Em Loose
Trainer: Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon
Jockey: Charlie Marquez
Sire: Shakin It Up
Last race: Third in Federico Tesio on April 16 at Laurel Park
Simplification
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: John Velazquez
Sire: Not This Time
Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs
Skippylongstocking
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Sire: Exaggerator
Last race: Third in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct
Un Ojo
Trainer: Ricky Courville
Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
More coverage: Un Ojo out of Kentucky Derby with injury
Sire: Laoban
Last race: Eighth in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 2 at Oaklawn Park
