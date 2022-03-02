Kanye West may be hurting over his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian, but by the looks of it, he has found himself a remarkable facsimile.

Miami model Chaney Jones is a dead ringer for the reality star; it’s actually a little creepy how much the two look alike.

The hourglass figure; the long, raven locks; the lusciously plump lips. And the style? That’s the same too, from the massive, mirrored sunglasses to the Balenciaga Latex bodysuits.

West has been spending time in the Magic City after his “Donda 2” concert. The rapper’s been rebounding like crazy and actually was seen smiling a few times. He was photographed with his new lady friend shopping at Bal Harbour Shops and partying with famous pals like Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather at the club.

If the 44 year old Chicago native is happy, all the better for his divorce proceedings. We bet Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is hoping this one sticks with Jones. Because when West gets in a mood, the “SNL” star often becomes the target of the music star’s ire.

Unfortunately, the “Jesus Walks” singer’s last fling didn’t last too long. That would be “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. The two spent New Year’s Eve in Miami together, did the whole designer makeover thing and then promptly split.