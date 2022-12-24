Cheap? Maybe. But These Stocks Have Been Dead Money for Decades.

Cheesecake Factory appears to be “running the same play,” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe in a recent restaurant industry outlook. I don’t think he meant it as a compliment—the stock, he noted, trades where it did in 2004, adjusted for splits.

Why the long stall-out? My first thought was that maybe hitting the mall for a hypercaloric sit-down meal off a menu the size of a Gutenberg Bible has fallen out of favor over the years. But no: Sales have bounced back and then some from the Covid pandemic, with plenty of takeout business and dessert orders. The average

Cheesecake Factory


(ticker: CAKE) restaurant does more than $10 million in yearly sales, or twice as much as an Olive Garden.