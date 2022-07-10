Chase Elliott wins at Atlanta

Chase Elliott has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins of any driver in 2022.

Elliott took the lead from Corey Lajoie with less than two laps to go and was in first place when LaJoie hit the wall and caused a big crash on the last lap to get his third win of the season.

Elliott has won two of the last three Cup Series races and finished second a week ago at Road America. He deftly passed LaJoie just after they crossed the start/finish line with two laps to go and LaJoie hit the wall while making a desperate move on the final lap as Elliott blocked his attempt.