Chase Briscoe earns first Cup win at Phoenix Raceway

Chase Briscoe earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Briscoe, the second-year driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, controlled the final restart with three laps to go following a spin from Chase Elliott. With Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick in hot pursuit at the green flag, Briscoe blocked low exiting the dogleg, covering any move to his from behind.

Chastain, Reddick and Ryan Blaney battled three-wide for second, but Briscoe was clear by the exit of Turn 2 and powered away for the win. Briscoe becomes the 200th different race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Rounding out the top five behind him were Chastain, Reddick, Blaney and Kurt Busch. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Entering Turn 3 on the final lap, Daniel Suarez blocked an inside run by Kyle Busch. Contact between the two sent Suarez up and into Austin Dillon, who backed into the outside retaining wall.

Stage 1 winner: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Next race: The series will compete March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX).

