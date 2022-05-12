‘Charmed,’ ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ and ‘In the Dark’ Canceled at CW

“Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “In the Dark” have been canceled at The CW, Variety has learned.

Both “Roswell, New Mexico” and “In the Dark” have already completed filming on their upcoming seasons and will conclude after those episodes have aired.

Also canceled Thursday by the younger-skewing broadcast network were “Naomi” and “4400.”

Based on the original WB/CW series of the same name, “Charmed” was currently airing its fourth season. The reboot starred Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett, Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. During the show’s first three seasons, Madeleine Mantock was the lead, playing the three sisters at the center of the series along with Diaz and Jeffrey. Barrett joined the show for Season 4 following Mantock’s exit.

Hailing from CBS Studios and Propagate Content, “Charmed” is executive produced by Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

Fellow Friday night show “Dynasty” is in Season 5. The remake of the iconic primetime soap stars Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber, Grant Show, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Sam Underwood, Eliza Bennett, Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele, Maddison Brown, Robert C. Riley and Rafael de la Fuente.

The CBS Studios show comes from executive producers Josh Reims, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Christopher Fife, Brad Silberling, Pascal Verschooris, David Israel, Esther and Richard Shapiro.

“Roswell, New Mexico” will premiere its fourth season June 6, which following Thursday’s cancellation news that it will be its last. Another reboot of a classic teen show, the drama stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder.

The show hails from Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television studios. Christopher Hollier, Julie Plec, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown executive produce.

“In the Dark” is also debuting its Season 4 on June 6. The drama stars Perry Mattfeld as blind character Murphy Mason, who in three seasons “has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she’s a woman-on-the-run.”

The series is a co-production between CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter and Emily Fox.

