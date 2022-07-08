Charly Arnolt debuts as roving reporter

The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC on ESPN 39 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC on ESPN 39 broadcast

The UFC on ESPN 39 main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ for residents in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 6 p.m. ET and also air on ESPN2stream on ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN 39 desk analysts

Rashad Evans

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host. UFC Hall of Famer [autotag]Rashad Evans[/autotag] and retired welterweight veteran [autotag]Alan Jouban[/autotag] join her as analysts at the desk.

UFC on ESPN 39 roving reporter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 02: Charly Arnolt attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)

ESPN host Charly Arnolt, formerly of WWE, is on assignment to conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card. It will be Arnolt’s debut on a UFC broadcast, and she will also provide reports with additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC on ESPN 39 octagon announcer

Joe Martinez

Noted octagon announcer Joe Martinez will take the reins from Bruce Buffer to introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC on ESPN 39 cageside commentators

Michael Bisping

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside and will command play-by-play alongside former UFC champion/UFC Hall of Famer [autotag]Michael Bisping[/autotag], who serves as color commentator in a two-man booth.

