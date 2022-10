NASCAR.com

Brandon Jones ekes his way into Xfinity Series’ Round of 8

CONCORD, N.C. — Two points. When the checkered flag flew on Saturday afternoon, that‘s all that separated Brandon Jones from elimination in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. That barrier proved strong enough as Jones wheeled the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a seventh-place finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, narrowly advancing […]