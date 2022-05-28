Ross Chastain took the lead on the last lap of the second overtime to win Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chastain led only four of the 143 laps.

MORE: Charlotte Truck results

Grant Enfinger placed second. John Hunter Nemechek, Christian Eckes and Zane Smith completed the top five. Tanner Gray was sixth. Kyle Busch finished seventh.

Carson Hocevar was on his way to winning his first series race before a caution sent the race to overtime. After the restart, Hocevar spun while battling Ryan Preece for the lead and backed into the wall. Preece also hit the wall. Preece pitted from the lead during that caution. Hocevar, who led a race-high 57 laps, finished 16th. Preece finished 11th.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

NEXT: The Truck Series races June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup: Sam Mayer wins first career series pole Charlotte Truck starting lineup: Ty Majeski wins pole Saturday Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Charlotte Truck race results: Ross Chastain wins originally appeared on NBCSports.com