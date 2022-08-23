Charlotte Gainsbourg To Receive Zurich Film Festival Honor – The Hamden Journal

Charlotte Gainsbourg is set to be honored at this year’s Zurich Film Festival with the Golden Eye award. Gainsbourg will be presented with the award on September 26 at the festival and the presentation will be followed by the world premiere of her latest film The Almond and the Seahorse, starring Rebel Wilson.

“Charlotte Gainsbourg is one of the most versatile character actresses in European cinema,” said Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of the Zurich Film Festival.

“She is renowned for her bold choice of roles: Whether horror thriller or romantic comedy, avant-garde drama or Hollywood mainstream, she has the ability to give her characters human depth and credibility across all genres. And she is one of those rare actresses who can captivate with her charisma and carry an entire movie on her own.”

Charlotte Gainsbourg — who is the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin — first won acclaim at the age of 14 for her role in Claude Millers’s L’Effrontée, a performance that earned her the César Award for Most Promising Actress. Gainsbourg has since gone on to appear in numerous international movie productions such as Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 21 Grams, Michel Gondry’s The Science of Sleep, and Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There. In 2018, she picked up the award for Best Actress at the 62nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Lars von Trier’s Antichrist.

Away from the big screen, Charlotte Gainsbourg has also enjoyed a successful career as a musician and songwriter.

Gainsbourg will be joined in Zurich by her Almond and the Seahorse co-star Rebel Wilson. The film, which is the directorial debut by screenwriter and actor Celyn Jones and cameraman Tom Stern, is based on Kaite O’Reilly’s eponymous stage piece from 2008. In the flick, Gainsbourg and Wilson play an archaeologist and an architect struggling to carve out a common future after a traumatic brain injury distances them from the people they love. Trine Dyrholm also stars.

The film’s producers are Andy Evans and Sean Marley with Alex Ashworth from Wales and Wirral based Mad As Birds (Six Minutes to Midnight, POMS, The Vanishing) and co-producers are Christophe Mazodier from Polaris and Jean-Jacques Neira from Fontana.

Bankside Films is handling international sales rights.