Charlotte Colbert, ‘She Will’ Filmmaker, Signs With Gersh – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Colbert, the filmmaker and multimedia artist whose feature directorial debut She Will won the Locarno Film Festival’s Golden Leopard for Best First Feature, has signed with Gersh for representation, Co-President David Gersh announced today.

“Charlotte is a visionary writer/ director,” said Gersh, “and is one of the most original and exciting new filmmakers to emerge.”

Colbert’s Locarno thriller tells the story of Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige), who after a double mastectomy, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). She discovers that the process of such surgery opens up questions about her very existence, leading her to start to question and confront past traumas. The two then develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams.

She Will has been acquired for domestic distribution by IFC Films and will be released this spring.

Colbert founded the production company Popcorn Group in 2018 and is currently developing film and TV projects with Gonzalo Maza (writer of the Academy Award-winning film A Fantastic Woman), Penelope Skinner, Laurence Coriat, BAFTA-winning writer Charlie Covell and Mary Harron (American Psycho). She is also an executive producer on Dali Land, starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller, which is currently in post-production with Pressman Films.

Colbert has also written and directed short films including 2016’s The Silent Man, penning screenplays for Olivier Dahan, Eric Cantona and Tony Grisoni, and with Harry Wootliff and Laurence Coriat. The London Film School grad’s other works span ceramics, sculpture and photography.