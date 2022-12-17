‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith showcases sexy workout with husband Brad in new video

Angels can’t be made, but they can make working out look good! “Charlie’s Angels” starJaclyn Smith is proving she’s still got it at 77.

In a new Instagram post, the actress shared with her followers that she and her husband Dr. Brad Allen “decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!”

In the video, Smith is held by her husband while she does sit-ups midair, only to be met with a kiss when she completes the exercise.

Another sequence shows Allen holding Smith on his shoulders while he does squats.

This isn’t the first video the actress has shared of the couple getting ‘physical’ together.

Just a few days ago, Smith posted another video working out with Allen. She wrote, “It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!”

The duo did not shy away from any PDA in that one, either.

The couple has been married since 1997 and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in October.

Smith gave tribute to her husband on their special day, writing on Instagram, “Happy 25th anniversary to my guy, my best friend, my partner in life who keeps me laughing through the ups and down and takes such good care of all of us, even my honeybun.”

Jaclyn Smith and her husband of 25-years Dr. Brad Allen attended the Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Fiesta Benefit this past year.

Smith starred alongside Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson in the original television series “Charlie’s Angels” from 1976-1981.

She also made a cameo appearance in the 2019 film “Charlie’s Angels” with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as her character Kelly Garnett.