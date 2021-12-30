Former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis used to be seen on gameday with his son Charlie Jr. in a head seat on the sideline. That football upbringing led the younger Weis to a career in college football where he’s served on Alabama’s staff and most recently as the offensive coordinator at South Florida.

Young Charlie, who is obviously all grown up now, is now taking a very big-boy job. He’s headed to the SEC to call the offense for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is set to play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on the evening of New Year’s Day. Weis will join the Ole Miss staff after that.

