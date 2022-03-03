Charlie Sheen To Star In ‘Ramble On’ In The Works With Doug Ellin – The Hamden Journal

Charlie Sheen is heading back to television.

The Two and a Half Men star has teamed up with Entourage creator Doug Ellin for a new dramedy series set in Hollywood.

Ramble On will star Sheen and Entourage’s Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon as themselves about Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own.

It will also feature Sheen’s father Martin Sheen, Kimiko Glenn, Bre-Z, John C. McGinley, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao, Harvey Guillén, Ana Ortiz, Sara Sanderson, Mikaela Hoover and Adam Waheed with a guest appearance by Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Ramble On is produced by Angry Lunch, a new production company founded by Ellin and Ted Foxman, a former semiconductor testing equipment exec and real estate developer, in association with Action Park Media. The pair will exec produce alongside Gary Goldman with Jeremy Alter producing.

A pilot episode, which is being financed by Foxman and Ellin, wrapped this week. The producers are in talks with buyers for the show but could also look at new ways of distribution.

“This idea has been spinning in my head for years and seeing it come to life is incredible,” said Ellin. “I feel beyond grateful that so many of my Entourage crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented, comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”