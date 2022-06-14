Charlie Sheen is upset 18-year-old daughter has joined OnlyFans

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen in 2003. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Charlie Sheen has criticised his ex-wife Denise Richards after their 18-year-old daughter Sami joined OnlyFans.

The Two and a Half Men actor was married to Richards between 2002 and 2006 and they share daughter Sami together.

He has now told US Weekly that he had nothing to do with the decision to join the subscription site that often sells adult content.

Sheen said: “This did not occur under my roof. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Richards has since replied to Sheen’s comments on Page Six: “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sami Sheen revealed that she had joined OnlyFans through a post on Instagram where she wrote “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” alongside a picture of herself in a bikini.

Richards also commented on the post: “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

Sheen’s OnlyFans page reveals that she is charging $19.99 (£16.65) to follow her on the platform.

Charlie Sheen attends a charity softball game. (Getty Images for California Strong)

In recent months, more celebrities have joined the site which is best known for featuring adult content and sex work.

Mainstream stars such as DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Floyd Mayweather all have accounts on the service selling fans things related to fitness and music.

Rapper Bhad Barbie also generated controversy after joining the website just days after she turned 18.

It was estimated that she earned $1m in her first six hours after joining.

