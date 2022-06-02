Charlie Puth says he lost his virginity to a fan at age 21, and wishes the experience was more ‘memorable’

Charlie Puth in 2022.Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Charlie Puth shared in a new interview that he lost his virginity to a fan at age 21.

“This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?'” Puth recalled.

According to the singer, he never saw the fan again, and wished the experience was more “memorable.”

Charlie Puth opened up about losing his virginity in a new interview with Bustle, and wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings on the matter.

The “Light Switch” singer apparently had sex for the first time at age 21 after meeting a fan at one of his Boston shows.

“This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was like, I feel like a rock star,” Puth recalled. The singer added that he “never saw her again” after that night.

“She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable,'” Puth said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the TikTok sensation also got candid about the first song he masturbated to.

“The first song I ever jerked off to was fucking ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5,” Puth revealed. “Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.'”

Ultimately, the singer said, being in touch with his sexuality is a key part of his creative process.

“I’m really horny. I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit,” he told Bustle.

Puth revealed in an interview with Insider earlier this year that he’s planning on releasing new music soon, following the success of his January single “Light Switch.”

“The one word that comes to mind when I think about this album in the beginning when I was making it, was ‘revenge,'” he told Insider’s music reporter Callie Ahlgrim of his forthcoming project, titled “Charlie.”

