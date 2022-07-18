Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

by

Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company.

Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia.

A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a “soulmate” to the conglomerate, he said. The investment amount was not disclosed. 