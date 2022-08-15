Charlie Hunnam Apple Series ‘Shantaram’ Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Photo – The Hamden Journal

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim) is back on a motorcycle in a first-look photo of Shantaram (above), a new Apple drama series set to premiere October 14.

Following the release of the show’s first three episodes for premiere, new episode will drop weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Based on the Gregory David Roberts novel of the same name, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s, Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (Antonia Desplat), Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

Shantaram is written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.