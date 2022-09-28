Charles Oliveira protege Mateus Mendonca nails scary, 48-second knockout of Ashiek Ajim on DWCS

Mateus Mendonca has hands and he showed them off Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series.

A training partner of UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, the undefeated featherweight Mendonca (10-0) iced CES MMA champion Ashiek Ajim (6-2) in 48 seconds at the UFC Apex.

An overhand right started off the sequence when Mendonca dropped Ajim to the canvas. As Ajim tried to regain himself, a left punch and right hammerfist snatched his remaining consciousness.

Due to the violent series of blows, Ajim was down on the canvas for over two minutes before UFC and commission staff assisted him to his stool.

After the fight, Mendonca thanked his training partner Oliveira among others and declared his readiness for a UFC contract. Oliveira expressed his excitement in a tweet shortly thereafter.

The finish was the 10th quickest knockout in DWCS history and advances Mendonca to 10-0 with seven finishes.

Meanwhile, Ajim loses for the first time since October 2020.

