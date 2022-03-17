Charles Michael Davis, Jay Ali & Fiona Rene In Reboot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS: New Orleans alum Charles Michael Davis, Jay Ali (Magnum P.I.) and Fiona Rene (I Know What You Did Last Summer) have been cast as series regulars opposite Alice Eve in CBS’ drama pilot Early Edition, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler.

Written by Melissa Glenn, the new Early Edition follows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist working as executive producer at a Seattle TV news station, who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Ali will play Anthony, Beth’s News Director and good friend. Anthony strives to find balance, a nearly impossible task amidst the chaos of a news room, but he knows his version of an ideal life would be something that includes Beth. He cares very deeply for her, so much so that he hires his army contact – Derick – to protect Beth during this tumultuous time.

Derick, played by Davis, is a former cop who served in Afghanistan without incident, but on his return home, he was injured on the job and forced to retire. He’s a man of action but has been forced to the sidelines. He now joins Beth as a temporary ‘bodyguard’ while she navigates the aftermath of previous events, and with that, he is unknowingly thrown into the mystery of the newspaper.

Rene plays Trina, a close friend of Beth’s and one of the reporters at her local news station. She survived a troubled childhood, but she came out stronger, full of heart and charm. Trina brings her quirky beliefs to the newspaper trio, balancing out the skepticism of Derick and the hard and fast pace of Beth.

Glenn executive produces the reboot with DeVon Franklin via Franklin Entertainment and Bob Brush, who developed the original. Franklin Entertainment’s Jenna Nicholson is co-exec producer of the project, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television, Sony TV and Affirm Films’ co-venture for family, faith, inspirational and aspirational content, in association with CBS Studios.

This marks Davis’ return to CBS after a series regular stint on the last two seasons of NCIS: New Orleans. Prior to that, he was a series regular on the CW’s The Originals and TV Land’s Younger. Davis is repped by Gersh and Mary Erickson Management.

Ali most recently had a major recurring role on CBS’ Magnum P.I. His series credits also include Prime Video’s Carnival Row and Marvel’s Daredevil. He’s repped by Cultivate Entertainment and attorney Meyer & Downs.

Rene most recently starred in the Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer and will next appear on Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. Her additional credits include SWAT, NCIS: Hawai’i and Stumptown. She is repped by Encompass and LG Management.