Charles III to be featured on bank notes and coins

The face of money in the UK and the Commonwealth countries will never be the same.

Recalling and replacing the 4.5 bank notes with Queen Elizabeth II’s face in the UK in favor of ones featuring King Charles would take about two years, according to the Guardian.

Plans to revamp the pound, however, are still under wraps, according to the Bank of England.

“The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed,” it said in a statement Thursday.

In Australia, coins were likely to feature Charles III with his face turned around to look to the left, the opposite of the coins featuring his late mother, which veer right, according to the Canberra Times.

It would reportedly take two years for bank notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II to be recalled and replaced. AP

The about-face tradition, in which a new royal faces the opposite direction of their predecessor on currency, started under Charles II in 1660, according to the report.

Coins featuring Elizabeth would reportedly be circulated in tandem with those of her son Down Under.

In Canada, $20 bills and coins would still feature the Queen until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government decides to feature her successor, Bloomberg reported.