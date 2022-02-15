Charles Barkley Says He’ll Likely Retire At End Of TNT Contract – The Hamden Journal

“I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead,” said NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley of his tenure on TNT’s Emmy-winning Inside the NBA.

Barkley made the statement on a call with reporters today ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, which the network will broadcast this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. His comments were first reported by Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend.

Asked about when he might retire, the 59-year-old Barkley said that after the has two years left on his contract “that’s probably going to be it for me.

“It’s been a great, great thing. I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract.

Of course, Barkley has made such noises before about what he regularly calls “the best job in the world.”

When the Inside team reupped in 2015, Barkley mentioned retirement and wanting to be a NBA general manager someday, but said he signed back on to the show because, “They wanted to keep the band together.” Barkley also reportedly said at the time he’d be done in 2020 regardless of the contract. Yet here he is in 2022 saying effectively, “two more years.”

Turner’s current NBA rights deal runs through the 2024-2025 season.