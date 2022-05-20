Charles Barkley rips into Warriors fans with rude NSFW pregame rant

Barkley rips into Warriors fans with rude NSFW pregame rant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, but it appears they’ll have to deal with another opponent in the series.

Charles Barkley continued to beef with Warriors fans ahead of Game 2 as TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew was on air at Chase Center on Friday.

“Listen, I just want to say something,” Barkley said before being greeted with loud boos from Dub Nation. “I put a lot of thought into this. Y’all ready? Let’s go Mavs! Let’s go Mavs!”

And of course, a familiar chant broke out.

“Chuck you suck! Chuck you suck!” fans shouted.

“I like the little chant they got going on,” Barkley responded. “I just want them to know they suck too. Hey, y’all suck too!”

Barkley has made it clear that he’s not a fan of San Francisco, and San Francisco isn’t a fan of him either.

While Barkley has previously stated he believes the Mavs will take the series over Golden State, his reasoning is a bit questionable.

“I don’t think [Dallas is] the best team,” Barkley said. “I just cannot pick with the Warriors because I hate their fans. Their fans are obnoxious. I actually like the players on the team and the coaches, but I hate their fans. I’m pulling for the Mavs.

“I just want to see these people suffer. I want to see these losers suck. I do. I’m pulling for the Mavs because I’m rooting against these Warriors fans, they’re obnoxious and they’re a pain in the ass.”

Barkley’s harsh comments had to be spoken at a higher level because Dubs fans again interrupted him with collective boos.

Even though the “Inside the NBA” crew and Dub Nation continue to entertain Barkley, one particularly outspoken person was ready to stand up for the fans.

Draymond Green joined the show during warmups and reminded the world that he’s not just a great defender on the court, but is also a strong defender of his fans.

“Also Chuck, you’re not going to keep going at our fans,” Green said.

“Oh let me tell you something, I’m going to keep going at these fans,” Barkley replied. “I promise you that. They gonna get all the smoke they want my brother.”

“They got more rings than you, Chuck!” Green said.

“I know they do but they gotta go back to their life,” Barkley said. “I’m going to go home and be Charles Barkley, I’m going to feel pretty good about my life.”

The rivalry between Warriors fans and their arch-nemesis Barkley has been going on for the better part of two decades, and it’ll likely continue long after this series ends.