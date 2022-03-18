Charles Barkley rips into Kentucky’s performance after upset loss to Saint Peter’s

It was a wild one in Indianapolis. Bodies diving on the floor, clutch 3s and big blocks galore when No. 2 seed Kentucky took on No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s on Thursday night.

But Hall of Famer and March Madness analyst Charles Barkley wasn’t impressed.

After praising the Wildcats as the “most dangerous team” playing in the NCAA Tournament before the game, Barkley changed his tune during CBS’ halftime show and after Kentucky lost 85-79 in overtime to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Auburn legend had a lot to say about Kentucky’s defense — or lack thereof — while also insinuating that the Wildcats were not prepared for the hunger of the Peacocks.

“One thing about sports when these little schools get their once in chance — its the greatest thing to ever happen to them,” Barkly said at halftime. “What are the chances? Unless they luck up and meet Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, because Kentucky is not going to go there (play at Saint Peter’s) and they (Saints peters) aren’t going to go there (Rupp Arena in Lexington) and get their brains kicked in.

“So these young kids, they get so excited and with the transfer portal you get a team with now five and six-year guys. The playing field has gotten leveled out over the last couple of years.”

After the game, Barkley expressed greater concern for Kentucky’s performance in the overtime loss.

“They always play down to the level of their competition,” Barkley said. “The thing I hate about this Kentucky team is they always play to their competition… that’s the one weakness of this team.”

Kentucky scored the first four points of overtime, but Saint Peter’s tied the game on a Doug Edert 3 with 2:40 left. UK missed a chance to put the game away by missing 5 of 6 free throws in the first three minutes of overtime.

