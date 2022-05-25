Charles Barkley mocks Warriors with ‘Mavs in seven’ chant after Game 4

Barkley chants ‘Mavs in seven’ after Warriors’ Game 4 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Barkley probably doesn’t really believe that the Warriors are going to become the first team in NBA history to blow a three-games-to-none series lead.

But the TNT analyst’s noted disdain for San Francisco and the Warriors has Barkley fully invested in a potentially historic Dallas Mavericks’ comeback in the Western Conference finals, especially after the Mavericks won 119-109 in Game 4 to avoid a sweep and send the series back to Chase Center for Game 5 on Thursday.

After the Inside the NBA crew interviewed Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, Barkley started a chant of one: “Can I start my chant now? Mavs in 7! Mavs in 7! Mavs in 7!”

Viewers may have taken Barkley more seriously if he didn’t already admit to purposely trolling Warriors fans and not really caring who wins the series.

He’s traded trash talk with Warriors fans (and Draymond Green), ridden into the pregame show before Game 3 on a horse and bemoaned during Game 4 that he would have to go back to San Francisco if the Mavericks won.

Barkley also isn’t the first person to – mockingly or not – predict a series comeback this postseason against the Warriors. The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, after the Warriors failed to close out Memphis in five games, chanted “Grizz in seven” with the FedExForum crowd.

That didn’t work out too well for Morant, as the Warriors eventually defeated the Grizzlies in six games.

Unfortunately for Barkley, he will be back in San Francisco on Thursday and will likely be heckled by the Warriors faithful in front of Chase Center. Perhaps the Warriors can put him out of his misery with a Game 5 win – and clinch a spot in the NBA Finals while they’re at it.