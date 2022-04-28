Charles Barkley compares Giannis Antetokounmpo to NBA Hall of Famer and then later picks the Bucks to win series vs. Boston

Charles Barkley is never afraid to call out an NBA player in his analysis during “Inside the NBA” on TNT, as was the case with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant this week.

But on Wednesday night, the NBA Hall of Famer had nothing but love for the Bucks’ two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the pregame show before Milwaukee’s 116-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the first-round series.

“Other than Tim Duncan, he’s the most humble, quiet superstar that I’ve ever been around,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley, far right, is joined by his “Inside the NBA” team, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

Kenny Smith joked with Barkley if he would put himself in that category. Barkley, known for his bad boy image during the 1980s and 1990s and other controversial moments on and off the court, quickly shot that down.

The 27-year-old Antetokounmpo is a different story, he said.

“There’s no drama, he’s just a great person and a great player. He just comes to work and plays basketball,” said Barkley, who has lauded Antetokounmpo throughout the year.

After Antetokounmpo posted a 30-point triple double against the Golden State Warriors earlier this season, Barkley called him “the man in the NBA.” Barkley and Antetokounmpo were both members of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team this season.

Barkley said before Wednesday’s game that with Khris Middleton still out with an MCL sprain Antetokounmpo would have the Bucks in the right mindset to close out the Bulls. Led by Antetokounmpo’s 33 points, the Bucks proved Barkley right, cruising to the win to clinch the best-of-seven series, 4-1.

Next up for the No. 3 seed Bucks is the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series begins Sunday in Boston.

Barkley is riding with the Bucks against the Celtics, saying Brook Lopez will play a pivotal role to Milwaukee’s success. Meanwhile, Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley’s fellow analysts, are picking Boston. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of Brooklyn.

Barkley mostly sang the praises of the Bucks last year on their way to the NBA championship, though he did say the team played dumb at times.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Charles Barkley praises Giannis Antetokounmpo, picks Bucks vs. Celtics