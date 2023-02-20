Charles Barkley calls Warriors ‘cooked’ in epic Draymond back-and-forth

Chuck calls Warriors ‘cooked’ in back-and-forth with Draymond originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Barkley’s beef with the Warriors and their fans is a tale as old as time.

And whenever the TNT “Inside the NBA” analyst and Golden State star Draymond Green are on television together, it makes for a must-watch show.

As both commentated during the TBS broadcast of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, it’s no surprise Barkley and Green went at it over the Warriors’ chances of reaching the NBA Finals this season.

“The Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Barkley told Green, who served as a sideline analyst during the game.

“That’s crazy,” Green retorted. “You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Barkley argued he didn’t say that last year, to which Green responded, “You say that every year! You’ve said it every year since I’ve been in the league.”

“That’s not true, but y’all are cooked now,” Barkley said. “Y’all are done.”

“That still leaves us four [NBA championships] ahead of you, boss,” Green concluded.

After winning their fourth ring in eight seasons last June, the Warriors’ attempt to defend their title this year hasn’t gone quite according to plan. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-29 record and would be in the play-in tournament if the NBA playoffs began today.

But with a championship core of Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors still like their chances if they can get into the postseason healthy. Barkley liked the Warriors’ odds, too, at the beginning of the season, though he said it all depended on the team’s youngsters stepping up and playing a bigger role.

And as the deadline trade of former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman this month showed, Golden State’s two-timeline plan isn’t going as planned, either.

But the Warriors remain in the fight, as the standings show. The sooner Curry returns from his left leg injury, the better, but if Golden State can remain afloat until then, “cooked” isn’t the best word to describe it.

Barkley likely knows that, but the analyst and former NBA star has admitted in the past he leans into his role as a Warriors troll and villain.

And as frustrating as that might be for Dub Nation, it certainly makes for some good TV when Barkley and Green share a screen.

