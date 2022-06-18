Charles and I are like ships passing in the night

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive into the parade ring on the royal carriage as they attend Royal Ascot – Chris Jackson

The Duchess of Cornwall has said that she and Prince Charles can be like “ships passing in the night”, such is their unrelentingly busy schedule.

But she says that they always make time for a catch up over a cup of tea.

In an interview with British Vogue on the eve of her 75th birthday, in which she discusses how she copes with public criticism, the challenges of being a grandmother and her work with survivors of domestic violence, the Duchess said one of her favourite parts of married life is sitting opposite her husband while they read.

“It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet. Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time,” she said, adding: “You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.”

‘You have to rise above public scrutiny’

In an insight into the very different approaches adopted by women who have married into Britain’s royal family, the Duchess of Cornwall suggested that members of ‘the firm’ needed to try and rise above public criticism of their role.

Speaking about the unprecedented media scrutiny to which she was subjected during the 1990s – when details of her affair with Prince Charles while they were both married emerged – she told British Vogue: “It’s not easy. I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised…But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life.”

For the Duchess, one particularly pleasing aspect of that life now is her relationship with her grandchildren and present their own challenges.

As well as the Royal children in the public eye she has five grandchildren from her previous marriage, aged 12 to 14.

“We learn from very young people and they learn from us too. That’s the way it’s always been. You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have,” she said. “The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny coloured hair and stuff.”

She indicated she would carry on her work “as much as she can” once she becomes Queen Consort on Prince Charles’s accession to the throne.

“You can’t desert things that you’re in the middle of,” she said. “There’s a lot of things to be done still.”

The Duchess emphasised that a central part of that is her work with survivors of domestic violence.

“I think we all know somebody who it’s happened to. I was hearing it too often, from friends who knew friends, and I thought maybe I ought to look into it to see if there was somewhere for me to help,” she said. There’s been such a taboo. People can still love the people that abuse them, and feel such guilt and such shame that they think it’s their fault, so they bury it. It becomes a sort of terrible hidden secret.”

Asked whether she considers herself a feminist in today’s world she gave an emphatic answer.

“I meet so many women who I find totally inspirational. Those are the stories I love hearing. People who started with no confidence and they go on to make a mark in the world and fly the flag for women,” she said.

The July issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st June.