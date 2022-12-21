Charlbi Dean Cause Of Death Revealed – The Hamden Journal

A spokersperson for the New York City Medical Examiner has unveiled cause of death for Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who starred in the Ruben Östlund-directed Triangle of Sadness. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in New York City on August 29, at age 32.

Per People Mag, the actress born Charlbi Dean Kriek died from bacterial sepsis after being exposed to the bacteria, Capnocytophaga. She was predisposed to the illness after having her spleen removed, following a car accident in Cape Town in 2009.

Dean was poised to experience a major career breakthrough at the time of her passing, having most recently starred alongside Harris Dickinson in Östlund’s dark comedy, Triangle of Sadness. The film, which had her playing the model Yaya, world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and became Östlund’s second consecutive work to claim the Palme d’Or.

“Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Östlund wrote on Instagram in the immediate aftermath of her passing. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiance Luke.”