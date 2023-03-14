Charity Lawson To Lead Season 20 Of The Bachelorette – The Hamden Journal

Charity Lawson is getting another chance to find love. The 27-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, has been chosen to lead Season 20 of ABC‘s The Bachelorette.

The announcement was made at the end of The Bachelor: Women Tell All on Tuesday. After the taping, host Jesse Palmer found Lawson for what she thought was a quick promotional video. Palmer started by telling her that they were going to play a game of ‘this or that,’ asking her to choose between sunrise or sunset, camping or glamping, staycation or vacation, etc.

Then, he asked her to choose between Bachelor in Paradise or The Bachelorette. She chose The Bachelorette, to which Palmer told her that it was a good thing that was her choice, because she’d been tapped as the next lead.

“I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life, and it blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after,” she said. “I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that being in a position like this is possible.”

Lawson, who is as a child and family therapist, began her journey to her happily ever after on Zach Shallcross’ Season 27 of The Bachelor. She made it to hometown dates, where she brought Shallcross to Columbus to meet her parents and even told him that she was falling in love with him. Following hometowns, she did not receive a rose.

ABC describes Lawson as a “Georgia beauty” who “takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose.”

“Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example,” her bio reads.

A premiere date for Season 20 of The Bachelorette has yet to be announced, though ABC says the series will return this summer.

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.