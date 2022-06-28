Chari Hawkins runs wild with a badass alter ego, fangirls over Sydney McLaughlin and talks mental toughness

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and here’s what Jared is chatting about with our guest, track and field star Chari Hawkins:

Chari’s favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events

The brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin

How torn ligaments and a broken foot made Chari a better runner

Chari’s hopes of representing the U.S. at World Championships

Plus, will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.

