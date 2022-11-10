Chargers waive defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, their former first-round draft pick

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to waive defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that they are parting ways with their former first-round draft pick. He will be eligible to be claimed on Monday, something ESPN’s Adam Schefter saudis expected to happen.

“Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

Tillery has eight tackles and one sack so far this season in seven games, though he hasn’t made a start. He’s been out from practice this week due to personal reasons.

The 26-year-old had a career-high 51 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season as a starter in Los Angeles. The Chargers, who took Tillery No. 28 overall in 2019, did not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal this past offseason. He’ll finish his time with the Chargers with 106 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

The Chargers, who have won four of their last five games, will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.