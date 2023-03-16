Chargers safety Nasir Adderley announces retirement at age of 25

Nasir Adderley started 44 games for the Chargers since 2020. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley is walking away from the NFL at the age of 25, he announced Thursday on an Instagram post.

“Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I’m finally going to put myself first for once,” Adderley wrote in his post. “My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that.

“… I believe I have yet to scratch the surface of the player I could be, but if it’s at the expense of my peace of mind then it’s no longer for me.

The four-year veteran started 44 games for the Chargers over the past three seasons and hit free agency on Wednesday. He tallied three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 232 combined tackles since the Chargers took Adderley in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Adderley took over as a starter in Week 2 of the 2020 season and didn’t lose it until Week 5 of the 2022 season to Alohi Gilman. He regained the role the following week and maintained it for the rest of the Chargers’ regular season games. Oddly enough, though, Adderley played just two defensive snaps in the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after head coach Brandon Staley benched him in favor of Gilman for the postseason match.

Not many players in their mid-20s abruptly retire, and Adderley is the first since Washington Commanders receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden retired at the age of 24 during the 2022 training camp to return to school.