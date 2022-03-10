Chargers land six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack from Bears in trade, per reports

For the second time in his career, Khalil Mack is on the move in a notable trade.

The Chicago Bears are sending the six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports. The Bears will receive a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

Mack, 31, spent four years with the Bears after being acquired in a massive trade with the Oakland Raiders. He recorded 36 sacks during that span but played in just seven games last year, his season cut short by foot surgery in late November.

In Los Angeles, Mack will team with four-time Pro Bowl selection Joey Bosa to give the Chargers one of the NFL’s most formidable pair of pass rushers. The pair will look to provide pressure against a loaded group of AFC West passers that now includes the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson, whom the Seattle Seahawks agreed to deal on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Chargers re-signed breakout wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million deal to keep one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets from hitting the open market.

Prior to the move to acquire Mack, the Chargers ranked fifth among all teams in available cap space with $42.316 million, according to overthecap.com. Los Angeles still could look to further fortify its front seven in free agency after allowing 138.9 rushing yards per game.

