Chargers beat Chiefs; Rams, Raiders bounce back

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rolls out to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week: 10-5-1 (.667). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563). All times Pacific.

Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs away from Arizona Cardinals’ Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the second half on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime, Channel 11 (locally).

Line: Chiefs by 4 1/2. O/U: 54 1/2.

Derwin James on Travis Kelce will be far more effective than anything the Cardinals did in the opener. That will free those pass rushers to zero in on Patrick Mahomes. L.A. has won three of four in K.C.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Chiefs 24

Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hands the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

Tua Tagovailoa is accurate enough on the short stuff and has the weapons to stretch the field. Baltimore couldn’t run the ball last week and has problems on the left side of its offensive line.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Ravens 20

Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during game on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Browns by 5 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

A healthy Jacoby Brissett can get the job done, especially when he’s backed up by that impressive defense. The Browns will run it like crazy, just like in Week 1, and handle this one at home.

Prediction: Browns 30, Jets 17

Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is followed by Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) during the second half on Sunday in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Colts by 4 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Colts have to be fuming after having to scramble back to tie Houston — and that was after Matt Ryan threw for 352 and Jonathan Taylor ran for 161. Young Jaguars aren’t quite there yet.

Prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 20

Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon celebrates an interception during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Patriots by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

Huge win for Steelers last week but not going to be a lot of games with a 5-0 turnover advantage. Bill Belichick has a history of giving them problems and his teams rarely have back-to-back losses.

Story continues

Prediction: Patriots 23, Steelers 20

Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws to a receiver during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Landover, Md. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Lions by 1 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

Carson Wentz gave the Commanders reason for hope in the opener, but there’s no telling from week to week with him. Lions win on the strength of their rush, offensive line and running game.

Prediction: Lions 27, Commanders 24

Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is knocked down by Dallas Cowboys’ Tarell Basham, left, and Donovan Wilson, rear, after throwing a pass during a game in Arlington, Texas on Sunday. (Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Buccaneers by 2 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Saints have beaten the Buccaneers in seven of last eight meetings. Can Tampa Bay run the way it did against Dallas against a New Orleans defense that will be swarming Tom Brady?

Prediction: Saints 24, Buccaneers 21

Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley scores on a two-point conversion against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Giants by 1 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Saquon Barkley looked like the old Saquon Barkley in the opener against Tennessee, racking up 194 all-purpose yards. Carolina could figure it out, but it feels as if the Giants will keep it rolling.

Prediction: Giants 30, Panthers 24

Falcons (0-1) at Rams (1-0)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Darrell Henderson Jr. during the first half against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Rams by 10 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Rams were embarrassed in opener and have had a lot of time to think about getting Cam Akers and Allen Robinson more involved in the offense. Falcons will bear the brunt of that in Week 2.

Prediction: Rams 30, Falcons 20

Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance hands off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. during a game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: 49ers by 9 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Seahawks won their Super Bowl last week by sending Russell Wilson home in defeat. The 49ers were humiliated at Chicago and, behind their running game, should bounce back in home opener.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Seahawks 17

Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates after carrying the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Bengals by 7 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Cowboys couldn’t run or throw it against Tampa Bay, and that was with Dak Prescott. Won’t get much better this week. The Bengals are a lot better than they showed in their five-turnover debut.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Cowboys 13

Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Broncos by 9 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

Another team embarrassed in Week 1, the Broncos are loaded with talent and figure to rebound. Their highly regarded defense fell flat in Seattle, but do the Texans have anyone who can take advantage?

Prediction: Broncos 31, Texans 20

Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is chased by Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Raiders by 4 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.

The Raiders did a lousy job of protecting Derek Carr last week, and he seemed to be forcing throws to Davante Adams. Regardless, this will come down to Raiders’ DL versus Cardinals’ OL — a mismatch.

Prediction: Raiders 30, Cardinals 20

Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Packers by 9 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

More than anything, that monsoon helped the Bears in Week 1. The Packers have issues but can run. Plus, they won’t have to worry about Justin Jefferson this week and they’re back at Lambeau.

Prediction: Packers 31, Bears 17

Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a 53-yard touchdown against the Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, 4:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

Great as he was in the opener, Josh Allen won’t slice and dice the Tennessee defense quite as much. Buffalo should be able to shut down whatever passing game Tennessee can muster.

Prediction: Bills 27, Titans 21

Vikings (1-0) at Eagles (1-0)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushes against the Detroit Lions during a game on Sunday in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 7.

Line: Eagles by 11/2. O/U: 511/2.

Week 2 starts and ends with a terrific matchup. Minnesota’s offense will carve up a lot of defenses this season, but with the Eagles’ front and those corners, they are really tough. Hard place to play too.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Vikings 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.