ChargePoint Stock Clings to Key Support on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ChargePoint  (CHPT) – Get Free Report stock are down 6% on Friday and clinging to a vital support level after the provider of electric-vehicle-charging systems reported disappointing earnings on Thursday after the close.

Revenue almost doubled to $125.3 million, but the company missed analysts’ earnings and revenue expectations. And full-year revenue guidance fell short of expectations.

Of course, it doesn’t help that there was a lot of selling pressure in the overall market at today’s open following a stronger-than-expected jobs report for November.