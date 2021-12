It stands to reason that Lionsgate’s tentpole John Wick: Chapter 4 would move off Memorial Day weekend 2022 after Paramount plopped Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 27. The Chad Stahelski fourthquel will now debut on March 24, 2023 as revealed in a teaser that just dropped.

The only other movie on John Wick Chapter 4‘s new date is Sony’s untitled George Forman biopic.