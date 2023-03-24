Chapter 4’ Eyes $8M Thursday Previews – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The most critically acclaimed John Wick of all-time, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, is seeing the franchise’s best Thursday previews of all-time at around $8M per industry estimates tonight.

Previews began at 3PM today for the R-rated pic. Tracking had the Chad Stahelski-directed sequel heading for a $65M-$70M opening weekend, which would rep a franchise best stateside.

That estimated $8M preview number easily bests the $5.9M preview figure of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which turned into a previous franchise high opening day of $22.6M and 3-day of $56.8M back in May 2019.

John Wick: Chapter 4‘s previews are also ahead of 2018’s Halloween which did $7.7M on its Thursday night, a $33M Friday and $76.2M three-day. Chapter 4 is also ahead of the Thursday previews of Bad Boys for Life ($6.3M) which ultimately turned into a $62.5M Friday-Sunday back in January 2020.

The Box Office Company, which powers showtimes for Google, IMDB, Bing, TikTok and Apple with its Pulse product, is reporting that John Wick: Chapter 4‘s opening weekend presales are outstripping those of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and selling more than 3x as many tickets as Bullet Train at the same point in their sales cycles.

Parabellum ranked as Keanu Reeves’ second best opening of all-time at the domestic box office, behind 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded which had a Friday-Sunday of $91.7M in a five-day weekend which did $134.2M.

Global outlook for John Wick: Chapter 4 is $115M from 71 offshore territories including UK, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.

We’ll have more updates tomorrow morning.