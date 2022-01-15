‘Chapel Of Love’ Singer With The Dixie Cups – The Hamden Journal

Rosa Lee Hawkins, whose group the Dixie Cups bumped the Beatles off the No. 1 position on the charts in 1964 with their hit “Chapel of Love,” died Tuesday at age 76 in Tampa, FL.

She was 76 and passed from internal bleeding resulting from complications during surgery at Tampa General Hospital, according to her sister, Barbara Ann Hawkins, who was also a member of the group.

“Chapel of Love” was the debut single from the Dixie Cups, and replaced the Beatles “Love Me Do” as No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song had a bit of a revival on the soundtrack of Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam War film, Full Metal Jacket.