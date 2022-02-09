Channing Tatum spoils the ending of his new film ‘DOG’

Channing Tatum stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to promote DOG, his new film about an Army Ranger who goes on a road trip with a Belgian Malinois military working dog. During the interview though, host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out the one thing we were all thinking.

“You never know with a dog movie how it’s going to go,” said Kimmel, adding, “Most of the time it goes the wrong way.”

“I think Marley & Me scarred everyone,” Tatum said in response.

While it is true, Marley & Me, the film starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston about a husband and wife who adopt a lovable, but destructive, yellow Labrador who inevitably dies in his elder years, was traumatizing for dog lovers everywhere, Tatum said that experience has ultimately caused some people in his life to have reservations about seeing his new film.

Tatum shared, “Every single person that I’ve told I made a dog movie, they’re like, ‘I am not going to see it unless you tell me if the dog lives.’ I’m like, ‘But don’t you want to not know the ending of the movie?'” And since Tatum wants everyone to go see his new film, which also doubles as his directorial debut, the actor just decided that he needs us to know how the movie ends.

“It’s a good ending, so everyone knows,” said Tatum, to which Kimmel pointed out, “You might be the first guest who’s ever come out and told the ending of his movie.”

As for co-directing the film, Tatum said he often got feedback from potential directors saying he shouldn’t attempt to make a film about a dog on a road trip. Something Tatum may have regretted later, when he was bit by the dog actor on set.

“I actually got bit for real. I have a little smiley face scar on my buttocks,” shared Tatum, who also realized that it wasn’t the first time he got bit by a co-star, when he admitted he was almost positive he had been bit in the past by his Dear John costar Amanda Seyfried!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

