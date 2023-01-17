Channing Tatum says he’s working on a Ghost remake that will ‘change’ the original

Channing Tatum is taking his love for the classic movie romance Ghost with him as he forges a major Hollywood resurgence.

The 42-year-old Magic Mike’s Last Dance star revealed in a new interview that he’s eyeing a potential lead role in a remake of the 1990 romance that starred Patrick Swayze as the spirit of a murdered man who, through a psychic (Whoopi Goldberg), attempts to warn his surviving lover (Demi Moore) of a looming threat.

“We actually have the rights,” Tatum told Vanity Fair in the publication’s new cover story, referencing his production company, Free Association. “Yeah, we have the rights to Ghost.”

Channing Tatum attends “The Lost City” UK Screening on March 31, 2022 in London, England. ; GHOST, Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze, 1990

Mike Marsland/WireImage Channing Tatum is working on a ‘Ghost’ remake.

The outlet noted that Tatum is potentially looking to star in the role previously played by Swayze.

“But we’re going to do something different,” he continued, noting that the original movie included problematic stereotypes. “I think it needs to change a little bit,” he said. (EW has reached out to a representative for Tatum for more information on the Ghost remake.)

Though he hadn’t appeared in a major on-camera role since 2017, Tatum reclaimed his leading man status in 2022, starring opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City and also in Dog, the latter of which Free Association also produced.

Released in July 1990, Ghost became a pop culture phenomenon, grossing over $500 million at the global box office in addition to scoring a Best Picture nomination at the 1991 Oscars. It also earned Goldberg her first Academy Award.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: