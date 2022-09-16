Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run

Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again.

The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max.

Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment.

Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one,” Tatum teased. “We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be a “pretty bonkers” gender-swapped take on a ’90s classic rom-com, as Tatum previously stated. Producing partner Reid Carolin formerly said that “Magic Mike 3″ will be about “a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’” only to be rescued by Magic Mike (Tatum). “She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?,” Carolin added.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred star-studded sequel “Magic Mike XXL” and a touring act, “Magic Mike Live.” Tatum assured audiences that the live show’s famous “water dance” will be given a special ode in “Last Dance.”

“I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie,” Tatum explained. “We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a for real thing.”

The origin of the third film can be charted back to director Soderbergh, who convinced Tatum to go for one “Last Dance” as Magic Mike.

“In my opinion, we had chewed up all the meat on the bone, story-wise,” Tatum told IndieWire. “We didn’t plan on making a second one. Then all of our ancillary characters were so good and fun that we felt like, ‘Let’s do another movie and give those characters more real estate that we didn’t have before.’ Once we did that, we felt like there was no other story. Let’s just like get out of jail.”

