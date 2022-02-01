Channing Dungey & George Cheeks Named To TV Academy Executive Committee – The Hamden Journal

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, has tapped Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; and George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS Entertainment; as new chair’s appointees to the Television Academy Executive Committee.

They join returning appointees Gloria Calderón Kellett, Dawn Olmstead, Vernon Sanders and Zack Van Amburg to develop the direction of the Academy for the 2022 term.

“It is a privilege to be able to tap into the vast experience of these innovative executives to help lead us through what promises to be a dynamic year for our organization and the industry,” said Scherma. “We will look to these six visionaries for ideas and insight that will shape the Academy’s service to its members and leadership in the industry.”

Additionally, the Academy’s Board of Governors has elected four Peer Group Governors as their representatives on the executive committee for the 2022 term: Daniel H. Birman (Documentary Programming), Debra Curtis (Television Executives), Jill Dickerson (Reality Programming) and Kim Taylor-Coleman (Casting Directors). Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation, will also serve on the committee.

Here is more info on the new appointees: