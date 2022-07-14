Channel 5 & Network 10 Forge Post-‘Neighbours’ Future With ‘Riptide’ – The Hamden Journal

Paramount-owned Channel 5, Australia’s Network 10 and Fremantle are looking to a post-Neighbours future and working on a primetime thriller from Neighbours exec Jason Herbison, starring UK Stay Close actor Jo Joyner.

Filming will get underway shortly in Australia on four-parter Riptide, which will follow Alison (Joyner), whose life is plunged into despair when her new Australian husband vanishes after a morning surf. It quickly becomes obvious there is more to the story than meets the eye as she sets out to investigate his disappearance.

Joyner will play the lead and Herbison created the show. He was an exec on Channel 5/Network 10 mini series Lie with Me and Neighbours, the soap produced by Fremantle for Channel 5 and Network 10’s (and streamer 10 Peach) for the past three-and-a-half decades that is about to end, as the UK network pushes further into original drama such as Riptide.

Joining Joyner is Ciarán Griffiths (Shameless, The Flats) and Australian actors David Berry (Outlander, A Place Called Home), Peter O’Brien (The Unusual Suspects, Grey Nomads), Ally Fowler (Wentworth), Pia Miranda (Mustangs FC, Wentworth), rising stars Benny Turland (Neighbours, Home and Away), Asher Yasbincek (The Heights, Heartbreak High) and Yazeed Dahar (The Hunting, Safe Harbour), and newcomers Benjamin Samaddar and Sonya Suares.

“Lie With Me proved incredibly popular with our viewers and I’m looking forward to expanding our drama slate even further, working hand in hand with our production partners Fremantle Australia and Network 10,” said Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Unscripted, Channel 5 & Paramount+.